Hate Your Friends? Use This App To Avoid Them Forever

The world’s getting smaller.



With apps like Foursquare and Find My Friends making it easy to keep tabs on your friends’ whereabouts, it’s never been easier to “serendipitously” bump into people you know.

But a new app, Hell Is Other People, delivers its value in the opposite direction. How can you avoid your friends at all costs?

Developer Scott Garner bills it as an experiment in “anti-social media.” The app looks at your Foursquare friends’ checkins and crunches GPS coordinates to determine the best places to go to avoid them. Garner writes that “this project is partially a satire, partially a commentary on my disdain for ‘social media,’ and partially an exploration of my own difficulties with social anxiety.”

Maybe you’re shy and enjoy your privacy. Maybe you’re a misanthrope who can’t stand human contact. Maybe you just don’t like social media. Either way, Hell Is Other People presents a quirky and fun solution to a problem you might not realise you have.

Here’s what it looks like.

The orange dots represent checkins from your Foursquare friends. The green dots are your “safe zones,” the most optimally-distanced places to go to stay away from everyone.

Garner made a pretty entertaining video describing his first time using the app. Check it out below:

Hell is Other People: Walk One from Scott Garner on Vimeo.

