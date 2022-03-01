Why helix piercings are one of the most common types to get infected and how to keep yours clean

There are different types of helix piercings and what type you get will determine how painful it is. Luda311 / Getty Images

A helix piercing refers to a piercing in the upper or outer cartilage of the ear.

Helix piercings are more prone to infection due to less blood flow to the area.

Cleaning your helix piercing correctly is crucial to avoiding infection and scarring.

While traditional ear piercings happen on the lobes, piercings on other parts of the ear have surged in popularity in recent years. Specifically, the helix piercing — which is made on the upper or outer cartilage of the ear — has become an increasingly trendy choice, thanks to celebs like Miley Cyrus, Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Aniston, Timothée Chalamet, and Rihanna.

While helix piercings offer a fun way to adorn your ears with different styles of jewelry, a 2021 study also found that cartilage piercings come with one of the highest rates of infection of any body piercings.

According to Suzanne Friedler, MD, a board-certified dermatologist at Advanced Dermatology in New York City, this is because cartilage tissue gets less blood flow than the fleshy, fatty lobe. Less blood flow means the wound heals more slowly, making it more prone to infection. Additionally, Friedler says helix and other cartilage piercings come with a higher risk of keloids — thick raised scars caused by excess collagen in the skin during healing.

All that said, you can reduce your chances of these complications by taking certain precautions beforehand and ensuring proper aftercare during the healing process. Here’s what dermatologists want you to know before getting a helix piercing.

Types of helix piercings

There are several types of helix piercings to choose from, each of which is in different locations on the ear. Here’s what to expect from each, according to Susan Massick, MD, a board-certified dermatologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Standard single helix piercing: Located in the upper outer cartilage, near the rim of the ear. This piercing is more painful than an earlobe piercing but less so than other helix piercings. It takes about three to six months to heal.

Located in the upper outer cartilage, near the rim of the ear. This piercing is more painful than an earlobe piercing but less so than other helix piercings. It takes about three to six months to heal. Double helix: This refers to two piercings in the upper outer cartilage of the ear, usually stacked vertically with one on top of the other. It’s more painful than a single piercing but still takes three to six months to heal.

This refers to two piercings in the upper outer cartilage of the ear, usually stacked vertically with one on top of the other. It’s more painful than a single piercing but still takes three to six months to heal. Triple helix: This refers to three piercings in the upper outer cartilage — again, positioned in a vertical row. Three piercings entail more pain than a single or double helix, but take the same amount of time to heal.

This refers to three piercings in the upper outer cartilage — again, positioned in a vertical row. Three piercings entail more pain than a single or double helix, but take the same amount of time to heal. Forward helix: Also known as an “anti-helix” piercing, this is located horizontally across from the standard helix piercing, on the cartilage at the front of the ear (closest to the face). Placement depends on the shape of the cartilage on your ear. This tends to be slightly more painful than the standard helix piercing and takes longer to heal — about six to ten months. You can also get double or triple forward helix piercings.

Cost

The price of a helix piercing ranges from about $30 to $75, says Massick, but varies significantly depending on which type you choose and where you get it done. For example, a double or triple helix piercing will typically cost more than a single one.

Don’t choose where to get your piercing solely based on who offers the lowest price, — Friedler says it’s well worth it to go to a specialty parlor for helix piercings since they’re so prone to infection.

When selecting a parlor, Friedler advises making sure they sterilize the equipment between each use, wear a fresh pair of disposable gloves, and have experience specifically with cartilage piercings.

If you’re prone to infections or keloids, Friedler suggests getting a piercing at your dermatologist’s office, as they can inject cortisone at the site to prevent keloids. They can also numb your ear beforehand to reduce pain during the piercing.

Before and aftercare

Before you get a helix piercing, Friedler recommends cleaning your entire ear thoroughly with antibacterial soap. To minimize any discomfort, you can also take an over-the-counter pain reliever 30 minutes to an hour before your appointment. Acetaminophen is a better choice than ibuprofen or aspirin, which can thin out your blood and thus cause more bleeding when you get pierced.

Keep in mind that it’s normal for the site to feel a little swollen or sore for a few days after you get a helix piercing. However, that should go down within the first week — if it doesn’t, or gets worse, that may signal a possible infection.

As with all piercings, it’s crucial to keep the area around your helix piercing as clean as possible. During the first two weeks of healing, Friedler advises applying rubbing alcohol on both sides of the piercing twice a day to kill off germs.

For the remainder of the healing process, you can do this once a day — or alternate alcohol with a saline solution, which can help relieve inflammation, flush out the wound, and facilitate healing. Once the piercing is closed up, you can switch to only saline. Massick advises always using gauze instead of cotton balls to apply these solutions because cotton fibers can get caught in the piercing or wound.

Some other aftercare tips are to wait 24 hours before getting your helix piercing wet, says Friedler. If you’re a side sleeper, you should also try to avoid laying on the ear that was pierced, which can cause friction that leads to irritation and swelling, according to Massick. Speaking of sleeping — changing your pillowcase every two days can also help to reduce the risk of infection.

Avoid twisting or fiddling your piercing, says Massick, which can irritate the wound and delay healing. Swapping out the jewelry or touching the piercing before it’s fully healed — especially with unwashed hands — increases your risk of infection.

Signs of infection

When a new piercing gets exposed to bacteria, you may experience an infection.

You may also be more prone to minor skin infections after an ear piercing if you have atopic dermatitis or allergic metal contact dermatitis, according to a 2005 study.

Here are some signs to look out for, according to Friedler:

Warmth around the piercing

Very tender cartilage

Severe redness or swelling

Pus/discharge oozing from the piercing

Piercing starts to move to the outside of the cartilage

Fever

In addition to poor aftercare, Massick says these are some other common causes of a helix piercing infection:

Touching your ear with dirty hands

Piercing with unsterilized equipment

Removing the jewelry before the piercing has finished healing

Swimming in a hot tub, pool, or lake before the piercing has healed

When to see a doctor

When you notice symptoms of an infection, Friedler recommends applying a layer of antibiotic ointment and making an appointment to see your dermatologist or doctor as soon as possible.

A healthcare provider can determine whether you’re having an allergic reaction or infection, and then determine if an oral antibiotic is necessary or if the cartilage needs to be drained. In cases of a severe infection that turns into cellulitis, Massick says IV antibiotics may be needed.

If left untreated, Friedler says an infection can lead to “cauliflower ear,” otherwise known as “boxer’s ear,” which happens when blood collects and gets trapped under the skin of the cartilage, causing an increase in swelling that permanently disfigures the ear.

Additionally, neglecting to treat an infection can increase your risk of scarring, including keloids. These scars are not painful or dangerous, but they can be unsightly.

Insider’s takeaway

Helix piercings — which are done on the upper cartilage of the ear — offer a unique way to sport different styles of jewelry. That said, these piercings tend to be more painful, take more time to heal, and are more prone to infection than traditional earlobe piercings.

The best way to minimize your risk of infection is to choose a reputable and experienced licensed piercer, clean your piercing daily, and avoid touching or fiddling with it until it’s fully healed.

If you do experience signs of an infection, it’s advisable to contact your doctor or dermatologist.