A Whimsical Floating Bridge Held Up By Giant Balloons

A French artist has created a bridge suspended by three large helium balloons in the UK.



The design is courtesy of French installation artist Olivier Grossetête and is called Pont de Singe. It is located over a lake in the Japanese Garden at Tatton Park in Cheshire, England, as a part of the Tatton Park Biennial 2012: Flight of Fancy.

Sadly, the bridge is uncrossable and cannot hold a person’s weight. The project is an extension of the artist’s earlier 2007 work Pont Suspendu where he floated scale model bridges with large helium balloons.

Grossetête says of his design that the goal is to recall “the power of daydreams and their ability to transform reality.” The bridge is meant for contemplation rather than function, and design separate from engineering.

Take a look at some surreal images of the floating bridge below.

Original concept submitted to the Tatton Park Biennial 2012.

Photo: Tatton Park Biennial 2012

The completed bridge in Tatton Park.

Photo: Photographed by Thierry Bal via Tatton Park Biennial 2012

