This inflatable hi-vis vest could save your life in a motorbike accident

Airvest is a UK-based company which provides “specialist protection” safety equipment.

One of their products is a motorcycle vest which inflates upon impact, using a CO2 canister. The company says it has ‘life-saving’ testimonials for their product.

They also say they have supplied their vests to various police forces across the UK.

Produced by Joe Daunt. Special thanks to Lindsay Dodgson.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.