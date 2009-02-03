Not An iPhone Killer: Virgin Mobile's Helio Ocean 2 (AAPL, VM)

The brutal reality in the age of a $200 Apple (AAPL) iPhone: Inferior gadgets won’t be able to sell for nearly as much as they used to.



For example, do you know anyone who’d buy this $149 Helio Ocean 2 from Virgin Mobile — which will go on sale on Feb. 12 — instead of buying an iPhone? We don’t.

And it’s not like Virgin Mobile (VM) is even offering significantly cheaper service than AT&T (T) charges for the iPhone: Helio service starts at $65 per month, just $5 less than AT&T charges for iPhone plans.

Sure, the mobile market is plenty big, and there’s some room for phones like the Ocean 2. But probably not for $150.

See Also:

Adobe ‘Collaborating’ With Apple To Get Flash On iPhone

Helio Ocean 2 Coming

Virgin Mobile’s Desperate Hookup: Buys Helio For $39 Million In Stock

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.