IndyCar driver Helio Castroneves went airborne in a scary crash during Indy 500 practice

Helio Castroneves walked away unscathed after going airborne in a crash during a practice session at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Wednesday.

Coming into the first turn on his second lap of the practice run, Castroneves lost control and spun into the wall, causing his car to flip over in midair before landing on its back wheels and scraping to a stop in turn two.

Castroneves was examined by medical personnel while still in his car and then brought to the emergency medical site on the tracks infield, where he was cleared to return to finish the practice session, AL.com reports.

Afterwards, Castroneves told reporters “I didn’t expect to go flipping backward. I was very surprised by that. I was expecting a big shunt and big issues, but it was just like I spun out at any other racetrack.”

“The car was fast; it certainly was taking off,” Castroneves added. “It’s not the way we wanted to take off. … You can’t be scared to go back out there. You’re confident because of this group of guys.”

The Brazilian has won the Indianapolis 500 three times in the past. The 99th running of the historic race is scheduled for May 24.

