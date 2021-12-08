Rescuers pulled a woman from the waters of Niagara Falls after a car became submerged feet away from the edge

A US Coast Guard diver is lowered from a hovering helicopter to pull a body from a submerged vehicle stuck in rushing rapids just yards from the brink of American Falls, one of three waterfalls that make up Niagara Falls, on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Niagara Falls, New York. AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes

A woman has died after a Coast Guard rescuer pulled her from a car near the edge of Niagara Falls.

It’s unclear how the car managed to end up in the water.

The dramatic scene was caught on photo and video as first responders looked on from land.

A woman was pulled from a car that became submerged only about 100 feet (30.48m) away from the edge of Niagara Falls on Wednesday afternoon, according to local news reports.

A Coast Guard rescuer was lowered from a helicopter to grab the unidentified woman from the car, which was submerged near the top of the falls with its trunk open, The Buffalo News reported.

The woman, who was unresponsive after being brought back to land, has died, the report said. It’s unclear how the car ended up in the water.

Stephen Watson, a staff reporter at the Buffalo News, reported on Twitter that the occupant was a woman in her 60s.

“Witnesses saw her enter [the] river between Goat Island vehicle and pedestrian bridges,” he wrote, citing New York State Park Police. “Police won’t say if it was intentional act. Under investigation. Woman is local.”

Buffalo News staff photographer Sharon Cantillon posted a photo to Twitter showing the car braving whitecaps as first responders looked on from land.

Chris Broadbent, chief photographer at local station WIVB-TV, captured the moment on video when the Coast Guard diver attempted the rescue.

New York State Police and the local Coast Guard station didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.