Helicopter Parents Are Leading The Job Hunt For Millennials

It’s a tough economy for recent college grads and their “helicopter parents” are swooping in to help — many of them are the actual authors of their child’s resume. Out of 700 employers who participated in a survey conducted by Michigan State University, nearly one-third said they had received resumes submitted by parents and four per cent of mums and dads actually came to the interview.



Anne Kadet from Smart Money warns that meddling parents can do more harm than good:

For every savvy parent, recruiters say they see a well-meaning boomer meddler whose input does more harm than good. Their generation isn’t exactly on top of the latest trends when it comes to job hunting, after all. [Lesley Mitler, founder of Priority Candidates, a New York City coaching service for new grads] says that often it’s been a decade or more since the parent conducted a job hunt, and they don’t realise how much things have changed.

In some cases, the parent has no idea how to craft a contemporary resume (Step 1: Drop the “job objective”); in other cases, parents see their grad spending hours on LinkedIn or Facebook and assume their child is wasting time socializing. Another common mistake: pushing a kid to seek old-fashioned job security when it’s smarter to focus on companies that offer growth and training. Even guidance on questions as straightforward as what makes an appropriate interview outfit can get dated fast.

Helicopter parenting leads to other problems in the long run.

After entering adulthood, these grown children won’t be able to handle responsibilities or make strategic decisions when needed. If they are put in intensive situations, they might not be able to get out of it as successfully as their peers who have truly been in adulthood for some time.

