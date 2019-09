Amazing! A New Zealand pilot walked away virtually unscathed after this helicopter basically crumpled in half when the tail rotor blades got caught in a bunch of cables. Thanks to Dashiell Bennet at The Atlantic Wire for sharing this with us.



Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.