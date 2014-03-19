A Helicopter Has Crashed In The Center Of Seattle

A helicopter has crashed near Fisher Plaza in downtown Seattle, KIRO 7 reports.

A car is reportedly on fire but there is no word yet on injuries or what might have caused the crash.

Northwest Cable News reports that at least two cars were hit.

The crash occurred on Broad Street near the Space Needle, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Photos have been tweeted of the crash:

A chopper has crashed near Fisher Plaza. A car is on fire. We will have updates on http://t.co/6Abb2NF1PO. pic.twitter.com/DVHd4H5iQ5

— KIRO 7 (@KIRO7Seattle) March 18, 2014

Wreckage of news chopper, 2 cars still exploding right now @komonews pic.twitter.com/YM9vVhoGOa

— Kelly Koopmans (@KellyKOMO4) March 18, 2014

KOMO News reporter Kelly Koopman says the helicopter belonged to the news station:

We heard the chopper swirling down to the ground. Rushed out to see the unbelievable, our @komonews chopper crashing into at least 2 cars

— Kelly Koopmans (@KellyKOMO4) March 18, 2014

The crash reportedly happened right outside the newsroom, according to Koopman.

KOMO News’ chopper was also used by KING 5 News, according to their Twitter account.

Koopman also tweeted that one person was reportedly on fire:

Flames now out, told by a witness one person on fire when crawled out of a cars. 1 responders working on that person pic.twitter.com/zHeFzV0qzJ

— Kelly Koopmans (@KellyKOMO4) March 18, 2014

The car fire looks pretty serious:





We heard the helicopter crash right outside our newsroom. At least 2 cars involved @komonews pic.twitter.com/06XFi4ArCy

— Kelly Koopmans (@KellyKOMO4) March 18, 2014

@KING5Seattle in front of the space needle just now pic.twitter.com/rzAttOfzea

— Meelz (@meelataruc) March 18, 2014

Here’s the tail of the chopper:

Chopper tail visible amid the smoke & car wreckage pic.twitter.com/uZ57DibreU

— Kelly Koopmans (@KellyKOMO4) March 18, 2014

YouTube user Alex McBurney uploaded video of the crash from moments after it happened:

