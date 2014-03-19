A Helicopter Has Crashed In The Center Of Seattle

A helicopter has crashed near Fisher Plaza in downtown Seattle, KIRO 7 reports.

A car is reportedly on fire but there is no word yet on injuries or what might have caused the crash.

Northwest Cable News reports that at least two cars were hit.

The crash occurred on Broad Street near the Space Needle, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Photos have been tweeted of the crash:

KOMO News reporter Kelly Koopman says the helicopter belonged to the news station:

The crash reportedly happened right outside the newsroom, according to Koopman.

KOMO News’ chopper was also used by KING 5 News, according to their Twitter account.

Koopman also tweeted that one person was reportedly on fire:

The car fire looks pretty serious:


Here’s the tail of the chopper:

YouTube user Alex McBurney uploaded video of the crash from moments after it happened:

