Pilot Injured After Helicopter Crashes On Roof Of New Mexico Hospital

A helicopter crashed on the roof of the University of New Mexico Hospital shortly after takeoff, KOAT-TV is reporting.

Firefighters were seen spraying down the helicopter on the roof, and KOAT reported that only the pilot sustained injuries. There were two other people onboard, none of whom were patients.

The fifth and sixth floors of the hospital were evacuated.

The tail end of the downed helicopter could be seen from the street hanging over the building edge, Albuquerque Journal reports.

UNM Hospital is a teaching hospital and New Mexico’s only Level I Trauma Center, according to its website.

