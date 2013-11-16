One Dead After Helicopter Clips Side Of Luxury Apartment Building And Crashes In Seoul

Helicopter crashes into 38-story residential apartment in Seoul, killing pilot

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A helicopter has plunged to the ground in Seoul, killing the pilot after its propeller clipped the side of a 38-story luxury apartment building.

Fire official Cha Yang-oh told reporters Saturday that the helicopter crashed in the upscale Gangnam district in southeastern Seoul. The helicopter belonging to the LG Group was on its way to a nearby landing field.

Cha says 57-year-old captain Park In-kyu died. A 36-year-old vice-captain was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Cha said there was no one was hurt in the apartment tower. The I-Park building is one of the most expensive apartment buildings in Seoul.

TV footage showed shattered windows on the upper levels of the building.

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

