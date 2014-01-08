4 Air Force Crew Members Killed In Helicopter Crash In England

DVIDS The crash involved an Air Force Pavehawk helicopter like this one.

Four U.S. Air Force crew members have died after a helicopter crashed in eastern England, AP is reporting.

Telegraph has more:

Emergency services were searching the north Norfolk coast near the village of Cley after the aircraft came down over marshland near the coast shortly before 8pm, according to local reports. The US Air Force said on Tuesday night that one of its Pave-Hawk helicopters had crashed in England, according to AP.

Police have cordoned off the coastal area of Norfolk county, according to AP.

“There are believed to be four dead,” a Norfolk police spokesman told The Telegraph. “Officers are on the scene, with a 400 meter area cordoned off. More details to follow.”

The Air Force confirmed on Twitter that the Pavehawk was on a training mission.

This story is developing, and will be updated as we learn more.

