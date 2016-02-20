Bystanders jumped into the water to help after a helicopter 'fell out of the sky'

A private helicopter crashed in the water near the Arizona Memorial in Honolulu on Thursday. The five people on board made it out of the sinking helicopter, with one passenger — a 16-year-old boy — being taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Shawn Winrich, a tourist, was standing on the shore right in front of where the helicopter crashed. After taking a jarring video of the crash, he rushed to join a group of people who dove into the water to help.

Story by Tony Manfred, editing by Stephen Parkhurst.

Follow INSIDER on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.