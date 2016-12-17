People are paying $4,745 to take a helicopter to a remote mountain peak for a yoga class

The INSIDER Summary:

• A Las Vegas company is offering the world’s first heli-yoga class.

• For AUD$4,745 (US$3,499), guests are flown to the highest peak in Valley of Fire State Park for a 75 minute yoga session.

Las Vegas is a famously decadent place, but one company has decided to see just how far they can push the envelope.

Betting on the fact that Vegas visitors are willing to drop big bucks on exclusive experiences, Maverick Helicopters has created world’s first heli-yoga class.

Similar to heli-skiing, participants are flown to a remote spot via helicopter. Courtesy of Maverick Helicopters In this case, the remote spot is the highest peak in Valley of Fire State Park, which is only accessible by helicopter. Class is bound to be undisturbed. Courtesy of Maverick Helicopters HeliYoga classes are 75 minutes, feature six participants max, and are taught by a certified yoga instructor from Silent Savasana. Courtesy of Maverick Helicopters Each class includes Lululemon yoga mats and headphones. Courtesy of Maverick Helicopters Why headphones you ask? Wireless headphones transmit a custom playlist as well as instructions throughout class. Why there's an instructor then beats us. Courtesy of Maverick Helicopters Classes are meant to teach 'balance, discipline, focus, determination and strength of mind.' Courtesy of Maverick Helicopters But the best part? Stunning views of the aptly named Valley of Fire's red sandstone formations. Courtesy of Maverick Helicopters After class, there's a Champagne toast, because booze is certainly part of any healthy yogi lifestyle. Guests can then explore the area by foot, before returning to Las Vegas. Courtesy of Maverick Helicopters The whole thing takes about 2.5 hours, including limo transportation from the Strip to the helicopter terminal. After class, the helicopter takes a breathtaking detour over downtown Las Vegas and the Strip. Courtesy of Maverick Helicopters The highly exclusive experience is a steal at $3,499. Courtesy of Maverick Helicopters

