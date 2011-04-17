The Prostitute Who Brought Down Wayne Rooney Says She Slept With Three Other Millionaire Athletes

Manchester United star Wayne Rooney lost a million dollar contract with Coca-Cola in part because it was revealed he slept with a prostitute while his wife was pregnant.



Now prostitute Helen Wood threatens to destroy some more careers in a candid interview with the News Of The World.

Wood says she took part in a foursome with Rooney and one of his “aides.” She also claims to have bedded a famous actor — whose name she can’t reveal due to a gag order — several other millionaire football stars, a politicians and a judge.

Check out 11 more athlete endorsements that were lost to scandal >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.