Helen Thomas Outdoes Herself: "Congress, The White House, And Hollywood, Wall Street, Are Owned By The Zionists

Last June long-time White House reporter Helen Thomas unceremoniously retired after causing a media firestorm when she told an interviewer she thought Jews should “go back to Germany.”



Five months later Thomas is standing by those remarks…and, er, adding to them.

In Detroit yesterday at an Arab workshop on anti-Arab bias Thomas, who is the daughter of Lebanese immigrants, told a Free Press reporter that “I paid the price for that…But it was worth it, to speak the truth.”

Then she stepped it up a notch.

“We are owned by propagandists against the Arabs. There’s no question about that. Congress, the White House, and Hollywood, Wall Street, are owned by the Zionists. No question in my opinion. They put their money where there mouth is…We’re being pushed into a wrong direction in every way.”

She also criticised the Iraq war. She reportedly got a standing ovation.

