Tons of New Yorkers saw a very regal-looking Helen Mirren riding the subway this weekend

Aly Weisman

Subway riders were in for a treat this weekend when they spotted Helen Mirren riding gracefully on the R train.

Yes, 69-year-old Academy Award Winner Dame Helen Mirren rides public transportation.

One Instagram user was lucky enough to be sitting across from the Dame and snapped her photo:

Well, that just happened | Dame Helen Mirren sitting across from me on the R train #helenmirren #subway #holycrap #NYC

A photo posted by JL (@j_l_nyc) on Jan 30, 2015 at 2:23pm PST

The purple gloves, the fur collar, the leather bag on her lap that she clearly doesn’t trust to touch the ground —  it’s all perfect.

But this isn’t the first time the British actress has entered the bowels of New York City’s subway system.

It turns out Mirren frequently rides public transport, and many fellow passengers have Tweeted about seeing the Dame in such an unexpected setting:

But Mirren wasn’t the only celeb spotted on the subway this weekend!

Jerry Seinfeld, too, is a man of the people.

Jerry’s wife, Jessica Seinfeld, posted the below photo of the couple to Instagram.

She wrote in the caption: “Incredible dinner at Marea with @kellyripa and @instasuelos and a door to door subway ride home made for a perfect Friday night.”

Just a week earlier, a beanie-clad Tom Hanks was spotted on the subway and reposted the photo from his official Instagram account:

Tom riding the Subway in New York #tomhanks #tomhanksworld

A photo posted by Tom Hanks (@tomhanksworld) on Jan 23, 2015 at 8:21am PST

In 2013, Hanks told New York magazine: “Nobody looks at anybody on the subway. Occasionally someone might give you a thumbs-up, and you nod.”

There’s even a Tumblr dedicated to “Celebrities On The Subway.”

