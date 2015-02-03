Tons of New Yorkers saw a very regal-looking Helen Mirren riding the subway this weekend

Subway riders were in for a treat this weekend when they spotted Helen Mirren riding gracefully on the R train.

Yes, 69-year-old Academy Award Winner Dame Helen Mirren rides public transportation.

One Instagram user was lucky enough to be sitting across from the Dame and snapped her photo:

Well, that just happened | Dame Helen Mirren sitting across from me on the R train #helenmirren #subway #holycrap #NYC A photo posted by JL (@j_l_nyc) on Jan 30, 2015 at 2:23pm PST

The purple gloves, the fur collar, the leather bag on her lap that she clearly doesn’t trust to touch the ground — it’s all perfect.

But this isn’t the first time the British actress has entered the bowels of New York City’s subway system.

It turns out Mirren frequently rides public transport, and many fellow passengers have Tweeted about seeing the Dame in such an unexpected setting:

1 train bae’s brow game so strong I almost didn’t notice Literal Helen Mirren riding with us.

— Liesl Injection (@Louis_II) January 25, 2015

Thurs nite: saw helen mirren n subway sta @ 14th/8th ave & had chance 2 tell her that I love her wrk. THIS is 1 of the reasons I heart NYC

— Celia C. Peters (@celiacpeters) September 10, 2011

And I saw #HelenMirren‘s doppelganger today on the R train #NYCSubwayPeopleWatching

— shrey khetarpal (@shreykhetarpal) November 13, 2012

I just want everyone to know that today I sat next to Helen Mirren on a train, and it was so awesome that I forgot to say hi… or breathe.

— Lindsey Raguette (@LindseyRaguette) April 17, 2014

If that was Helen Mirren sat next to me on the train, I extremely regret not asking for one of her Pringles.

— Joe de Silva (@desilvasays) September 27, 2013

Saw a woman who looked like Helen Mirren on the subway…and was I thought, no, Helen Mirren would NOT be on the subway.

— Kimberly Green (@Berly624) April 30, 2010

Look, Helen Mirren…if you don’t want to be stalked by me on subway platforms, walk faster and less sexier!

— Sean Crespo (@SeanCrespo) September 11, 2011

Sitting on the subway opposite Helen Mirren, while two oblivious Americans compliment her husband on his beard. No curtseying, nothing.

— jane mulkerrins (@mulkerrins) August 3, 2014

But Mirren wasn’t the only celeb spotted on the subway this weekend!

Jerry Seinfeld, too, is a man of the people.

Jerry’s wife, Jessica Seinfeld, posted the below photo of the couple to Instagram.

She wrote in the caption: “Incredible dinner at Marea with @kellyripa and @instasuelos and a door to door subway ride home made for a perfect Friday night.”

Incredible dinner at Marea with @kellyripa and @instasuelos and a door to door subway ride home made for a perfect Friday night. A photo posted by Jessica Seinfeld (@jessseinfeld) on Jan 30, 2015 at 8:21pm PST

Just a week earlier, a beanie-clad Tom Hanks was spotted on the subway and reposted the photo from his official Instagram account:

Tom riding the Subway in New York #tomhanks #tomhanksworld A photo posted by Tom Hanks (@tomhanksworld) on Jan 23, 2015 at 8:21am PST

In 2013, Hanks told New York magazine: “Nobody looks at anybody on the subway. Occasionally someone might give you a thumbs-up, and you nod.”

There’s even a Tumblr dedicated to “Celebrities On The Subway.”

