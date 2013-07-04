Here's The Heleen Mees PhD Thesis That NYU Doesn't Want You To See

Last night, ex-NYU professor Heleen Mees



was arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing chief Citi economist Willem Buiter.We later found out that the two were apparently acquainted at least as far back as 2008, as Mees describes a meeting that year with Buiter as the starting point for her doctoral thesis on China and the financial crisis in its preface.

NYU appears to be scrubbing Mees’ presence wherever it can, taking down her faculty page, as well as her thesis after we published a link to it on the Wagner school’s website.

Here’s the thesis they don’t want you to see (still available online here as well):

Heleen Mees Changing Fortunes

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.