The PhD Thesis Of The Economist Who Allegedly Sent Sexually Charged Emails To Citi's Chief Economist Is Decidated 'For Willem'

Ex-NYU professor Heleen Mees was arrested Monday night for allegedly stalking and harassing Willem Buiter, her ex-lover and Citigroup’s economist.



Apparently their relationship goes back some time. Mees’ doctoral thesis in economics at the Erasmus School of Economics, available online, is dedicated to Buiter. The version hosted on the website of the Wagner school, her former employer, has a full page inscribed “For Willem,” along with the famous quote, “may you live in interesting times.”

In the preface, Mees writes “Finally, I want to thank Willem Buiter who was so kind to meet with me in the summer of 2008 in London to discuss possible avenues for a doctoral thesis. Our meeting proved to be the first tangible step towards this thesis.”

The thesis, defended in August 2012, is titled “Changing Fortunes: How China’s Boom Caused the Financial Crisis.” It argues that “the build-up of savings in China and oil-exporting nations, which were heavily skewed towards fixed income assets, depressed interest rates worldwide from 2004 on,” and that this, as much or more than anything Wall Street did, helped create the housing boom and financial crisis.

He’s also thanked in the acknowledgments “for his thoughtful comments and continued encouragement.”

The thesis in full can be found here. Here’s a screenshot of the dedication page:

And the preface (the reference to Buiter is at the end):

