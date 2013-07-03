An Ex-NYU Professor Was Arrested After Sending Citi's Chief Economist X-Rated Pictures And Racy Messages

A former NYU economics professor was arrested on Monday night for allegedly stalking and harassing her ex-lover, Citigroup’s chief economist Willem Buiter, the New York Daily News’ Shayna Jacobs and Rich Schapiro report.



According to the NYDN, the econ professor allegedly sent Buiter racy pictures and thousands of messages, some of which are x-rated, over the last two years.

Here are the details from NYDN:

Heleen Mees, 44, was busted for stalking and harassing chief Citigroup economist Willem Buiter — sending him photos of herself masturbating and images of other naked women, the Daily News has learned.

A one-time NYU professor, Mees sent Buiter more than 1,000 emails over a two-year period, authorities said.

Some of them were laced with threats, while at least one was a hyper-sexual come-on. “What can I do to make it right? Shall I lick your b—s?” Mees allegedly wrote in one email.

Buiter — who coined the turn “Grexit” and is renowned for his work on sovereign debt — is married Anne Sibert, who is also an economist. They have two children together. According to the report, Mees was allegedly sending Sibert and the kids messages, too.

A lawyer for Mees told the paper that the emails between her client and Buiter “go both ways.”

