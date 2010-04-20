Second Volcano, Hekla, Erupting*

Update: It appears the original reports of a plume are not necessarily consistent with an eruption. For now this seems to be no big deal.



Original post: Uh oh, the Icelandic gods are going nuts!

Now it appears that a second volcano, Hekla, is erupting, according to Reuters. (via AshAlerts)

Click the below image to get taken to a live video feed of Hekla.

MSNBC also reports that Icelandic media reported on an icelandic eruption.

Remember, this is about more than just air travel. Read here for the implications on food and energy supply in Europe >

