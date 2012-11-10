There Was A Hilarious 'Dewey Beats Truman' Moment This Election

Photo: AP

One of the closest races in the entire 2012 election was the North Dakota Senate race between Republican Rick Berg and Democrat Heidi Heitkamp. This one wasn’t settled until the morning after, and the entire race itself was a bit of an anomaly.



Berg was favoured based on state fundamentals, but Heitkamp was described as an unnaturally capable candidate when it came to winning over individual voters.

In a state as small as North Dakota, that can make all the difference.

Still, external indicators weren’t looking good. FiveThirtyEight’s poll analysis showed that the race was a likely slam-dunk for the Republicans, but it stayed in play until Thursday.

Here, Heitkamp holds up The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead, a local paper in North Dakota. The race wasn’t decided until long after press time, so the paper printed what they knew at the time.

This photo was taken later on Wednesday after the election was called for Heitkamp in a surprising twist, and seems like an appropriate photo for an election where Democrats made unexpected gains in the Senate.

