Heisman Projection Says Texas A&M Freshman Quarterback Will Win

Photo: CBS Sports

Chris Huston of CBSSports.com and HeismanPundit.com says the Heisman Trophy race is no longer a question and Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel will become the first freshman to ever win the award.Huston, who is a Heisman voter, runs a straw poll of Heisman voters that has correctly predicted the winner of the last four Heisman Trophies. And in each of those years, he has correctly projected at least the top four finishers in the Heisman race, including correctly projecting the top seven finishers in 2011.



As recently as two weeks ago Collin Klein of Kansas State was still the front-runner in the straw poll. But last week both Manziel and Manti Te’o of Notre Dame moved to the top. And this week, Manziel took eight of the 11 first-place votes to easily outdistance Te’o. Klein has fallen to fifth.

