Heisman Hypocrisy: Cam Newton, His Father Cecil, And The NCAA

Auburn quarterback Cam Newton stands with the Heisman Trophy during a news conference after winning the Heisman Trophy award, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2010, in New York.

Photo: AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

When Cam Newton accepted college football’s top trophy, his father was conspicuously absent. Buzz Bissinger, our new sports columnist, salutes a man who dared to take on the system that enriches college sports but screws the players.During ESPN’s interminable presentation Saturday of the Heisman Trophy to college football’s best player, in which über-sycophant analyst Lee Corso pretty much interviewed anyone who had ever touched a football, the one person who should have been there was not there at all.



That was Cecil Newton. His son is Cam Newton, the spectacular quarterback of Auburn University, who won college football’s most esteemed honour in a landslide vote. Newton’s path to Auburn is rife with stench, but when you throw for 2,589 yards and 28 touchdowns and run for 1,409 yards and 20 more, does it really matter?

