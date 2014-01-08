Heinz Will Advertise At This Year's Super Bowl After A 16-Year Absence

Scott Olson/ Getty Images Heinz was founded as a horseradish company in 1869. Its famous ketchup debuted 7 years later.

Heinz Ketchup will advertise at this year’s Super Bowl, marking the brand’s first Super Bowl ad in 16 years, and only its second appearance at the big game ever.

Heinz announced Tuesday it will have a 30-second ad this year that will link its ketchup to the fond memories families have created while using it since it debuted in 1876. As part of the campaign, Heinz is encouraging customers to submit photos of their families using their favourite Heinz products, with participants having an opportunity to win more than $US400,000 in prizes.

Heinz said the ad would be created by its agency of record, Chicago-headquartered Cramer-Krasselt, but declined to offer further details on the commercial’s placement during the game or creative content.

“Heinz’s participation in the Super Bowl is an opportunity to remind consumers of the love they have for this iconic brand,” Bill Ulrick, Senior Brand Manager for Heinz North America, said in a statement. “The commercial investment is part of a larger effort to renew our commitment to engage with our great fans.”

By advertising alongside a signature piece of Americana like the Super Bowl and focusing on family life, Heinz can shift the focus of U.S. consumers from its February sale to an investment consortium of Warren Buffett and the Brazilian private equity group 3G Capital. The company has since closed three plants and cut 1,950 jobs in the U.S. and Canada.

This year’s Super Bowl is the most expensive ever, with 30-second ads costing an average of $US4 million. The game takes place Feb. 2 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

