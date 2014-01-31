This Heinz Fart Joke Commercial Is An Early Contender For The Worst Super Bowl Ad Of 2014

YouTube/Heinz Ketchup A screenshot from the end of Heinz’s Super Bowl ad.

While we’re sympathetic to the idea that the Super Bowl’s giant audience requires a commercial that plays to the masses, it’s probably not the best idea for a food brand to end its ad with a fart joke.

That’s what Heinz Ketchup did in its first Super Bowl commercial in 16 years, “Hum.”

The ad is set to the grade-school classic “If You’re Happy and You Know It,” and shows families and friends patting the bottom of upside-down glass Heinz bottles to the beat.

But at the very end, an old woman seated at a table with her family makes the mistake of trying to squeeze ketchup out of one of Heinz’s newer plastic bottles, and well, you can probably see where this is going:

The commercial was created by the advertising agency Cramer-Krasselt, and attempts to link Heinz Ketchup to the warm memories families have created using the product since it was first released in 1876. As part of the campaign, Heinz is encouraging customers to submit photos of their families using their favourite Heinz products to showusyourheinz.com, with participants having an opportunity to win more than $US400,000 in prizes.

“Heinz’s participation in the Super Bowl is an opportunity to remind consumers of the love they have for this iconic brand,”Bill Ulrick, senior brand manager for Heinz North America, said in a statement. “The commercial investment is part of a larger effort to renew our commitment to engage with our great fans.”

The Super Bowl will be played this Sunday, Feb. 2, at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

