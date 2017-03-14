Heinz is turning Don Draper's failed 'Pass the Heinz' pitch into actual ads

In a season six episode of AMC series “Mad Men,” lead ad creative Don Draper, of the fictional ad agency Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce, did the unthinkable: He pitched an ad for Heinz ketchup that didn’t actually show the product.

The client rejected the idea in the show, but now the ads — featuring fries, a steak, and a cheeseburger before the condiment has been applied — are being brought to life in a real-life Heinz campaign, Adweek reports.

The three images will begin running in print, social media, and on billboards in New York City. The campaign was created by ad agency David Miami.

Nicole Kulwicki, head of the Heinz brand, told Adweek:

“Even though Don Draper created the ‘Pass the Heinz’ campaign almost 50 years ago, the communications still really work in today’s world. Mr. Draper really understood the one thing every Heinz fan knows, which is to never settle for the foods you love without the great taste of Heinz. What we loved about the campaign is that it doesn’t require paragraphs of copy to explain it. It features mouthwatering food images, and all that’s missing is the Heinz.”

Here are the three ads:

