Heinz made a 'Ketchup Puzzle' with 570 red pieces to keep you busy while you're stuck at home

Puzzles have never been more popular, with people turning to the brain teasers to keep them occupied while they’re spending more time at home.

Companies are upping their game to meet the new demand, offering aficionados puzzles that are entirely clear or made of micro pieces.

Now, Heinz Ketchup is getting in on the fun with an entirely red version that will challenge even the most experienced puzzlers.

All 570 pieces of the puzzle are made to look like the colour of ketchup, making the puzzle extremely challenging to complete.

Heinz only made 57 of the puzzles in honour of its “57” logo that each bottle of the brand’s ketchup is embossed with.

The company is giving away the limited number of puzzles to its social media followers in a contest.

To win one of the puzzles, you can comment on Heinz’s posts about the puzzle on its Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages with information on who you would want to complete the puzzle with.

You can learn more about the contest here.

