Why Heinz Is Hyping Up Its Fancy New Ketchup With A Facebook-Only Launch

Heinz is coming out with a new product, and it’s launching it with an interesting twist.The world’s top ketchup brand plans to debut Heinz Tomato Ketchup Blended with Balsamic Vinegar on November 14th, but you won’t be able to find it in supermarkets.



Instead, it’ll only be available on Heinz’s Facebook page, until it finally hits the physical shelves in late December, according to the New York Times.

So, will this little tactic actually help?

Yes, and in more ways than one. The most obvious point is that it gets people prepped for the big upcoming nationwide launch, but there’s more.

It’s also a way to reward the existing die-hard fans that already follow the brand on Facebook, prompting them to help get the word out about the new product.

And it serves to tout the company’s Facebook page itself, since the product will exclusively be available on there. As the hype increases for the ketchup, folks will head to the Facebook page, and many (who have already shown interest in the brand by going there in the first place) may click on that fabled ‘like’ button that brands cherish so much.

The downside? Well, Heinz isn’t planning to spend any money to advertise the product (yet), hoping that its fans will come through for it. While that could hurt the launch if the campaign doesn’t work, it’s fantastic to see a brand putting trust in its customers.

Even businesses perceived as purely offline brands can use social media to their benefit. Heinz has already done pretty well for itself on Facebook — the brand has more than 800,000 followers and frequently interacts with fans that comment on the page. And this tactic has worked well before — Oscar de la Renta went through its Facebook page to launch a new perfume, and the campaign was wildly successful.

