A man in Germany was surprised when the QR code on the back of his Heinz Ketchup bottle led to a porn site

The flavour isn’t the only thing that’s spicy about Heinz Hot Ketchup.

Earlier this week, a German man was surprised when the QR code on the back of his ketchup bottle led directly to a porn website, UPI reports. Heinz has offered the man a personally designed bottle of ketchup to make up for the snafu.

The man, Daniel Korell, posted about the incident on Facebook, which UPI translated.

At first he thought is was a mistake, so Korell tried using different phones and even attempted to input the code manually.

Each time he was brought to the same x-rated site, Korell explained.

“This ketchup is probably not for minors,” Korell wrote on the official Heinz Facebook page under a picture showing condiment in question beside the x-rated site it linked to.

Heinz responded, explaining that the code had originally linked to a website where people could submit their designs for a Heinz bottle label competition. The contest ended in 2014 and the link expired with it, allowing the domain to be acquired by the porn site.

The porn website also reached out to Korell as a result of the incident. They are offering him a free membership to the site, Bild reports. It’s unclear if Korell will be taking them up on their offer.

