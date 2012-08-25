How An 8-Year-Old Turned His Garden Into A Multi-Billion Dollar Ketchup Conglomerate

In 1844, Henry Heinz was born in Pittsburgh to two immigrant parents.This he would go on to found one of the largest food conglomerates in the world, a company that grossed more than $11 billion in sales last year.

Heinz started profiting from his small backyard garden when he was just 8 years-old and built his first major company by the time he was 25.

Henry Heinz was one of eight children born to John Henry Heinz and Anna Margaretha Heinz (1844)

When Heinz turned six, he began helping his mother with her garden (1850)

At eight, Henry began selling goods to neighbours out of a basket he would carry around (1852)

By the time he was nine, Henry was grinding and making his own horseradish sauce — it was his mother's recipe (1853)

At 10, Henry was working a ¾-acre garden of his own and graduated to a wheelbarrow for delivery (1854)

At 12 he moved to a 3½ acre garden and began to use a horse and cart (1856)

At 16, Heinz began making three weekly deliveries to Pittsburgh, Penn. (1860)

By the time he was 25, Heinz had formed his first company with a friend. It was named Heinz Noble & Company (1869)

The first product they sold was horseradish (1869)

But in just a few years they went bankrupt and shut down. Heinz quickly formed a new business with his cousin, the F & J Heinz Co. (1875)

In 1876 they began selling ketchup and the company took off

In 1888, Henry bought out his family members and launched a major factory along the Allegheny

In 1896 Heinz added the 57 to the bottle, after seeing a shoe store advertise 21 styles of shoes. Although he was selling more than 60 products at the time, Heinz thought 57 was lucky

Flash forward to today, Heinz is now a company worth $18.01 billion and grosses more than $11 billion a year (2012)

Since his passing, two other Heinz men have run the company

William Johnson (pictured), is the company's sixth CEO (and only the third to not have a relation to the Heinz family).

Today, Heinz sells more than 650 million bottles of ketchup every year, as well as baked beans and tomato sauce...

...which requires 2 million tons of tomatoes — more than any other company

Bonus: Ketchup moves out of its glass bottles at .028 miles per hour, and if you hit the 57 it'll move faster

