How An 8-Year-Old Turned His Garden Into A Multi-Billion Dollar Ketchup Conglomerate

Photo: Heinz
In 1844, Henry Heinz was born in Pittsburgh to two immigrant parents.This he would go on to found one of the largest food conglomerates in the world, a company that grossed more than $11 billion in sales last year.
Heinz started profiting from his small backyard garden when he was just 8 years-old and built his first major company by the time he was 25.
By the time he was nine, Henry was grinding and making his own horseradish sauce — it was his mother's recipe (1853)
At 10, Henry was working a ¾-acre garden of his own and graduated to a wheelbarrow for delivery (1854)
By the time he was 25, Heinz had formed his first company with a friend. It was named Heinz Noble & Company (1869)
But in just a few years they went bankrupt and shut down. Heinz quickly formed a new business with his cousin, the F & J Heinz Co. (1875)
In 1896 Heinz added the 57 to the bottle, after seeing a shoe store advertise 21 styles of shoes. Although he was selling more than 60 products at the time, Heinz thought 57 was lucky
Flash forward to today, Heinz is now a company worth $18.01 billion and grosses more than $11 billion a year (2012)
William Johnson (pictured), is the company's sixth CEO (and only the third to not have a relation to the Heinz family). Source: Heinz
Today, Heinz sells more than 650 million bottles of ketchup every year, as well as baked beans and tomato sauce...
Bonus: Ketchup moves out of its glass bottles at .028 miles per hour, and if you hit the 57 it'll move faster
