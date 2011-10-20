WATCH: 73-Year-Old Austrian President Jumps Out Of A Helicopter

The Austrian President, Heinz Fischer, took a different look at his country when he jumped out of a military helicopter as part of a tandem skydive, reports the Associated Press.
Fischer reportedly endured a freefall of over 50 seconds before his skydiving partner released his parachute allowing the 73-year-old to float safely to the ground.
His office then released a video of the daring dive on its website. Have a look…
