WATCH: 73-Year-Old Austrian President Jumps Out Of A Helicopter

The Austrian President, Heinz Fischer, took a different look at his country when he jumped out of a military helicopter as part of a tandem skydive, reports the Associated Press.



Fischer reportedly endured a freefall of over 50 seconds before his skydiving partner released his parachute allowing the 73-year-old to float safely to the ground.

His office then released a video of the daring dive on its website. Have a look…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.