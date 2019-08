You can now get hot pots of baked beans at Heinz’s cafe in London’s Selfridges.

The company launched it to mark the 50th anniversary of the “Beanz Meanz Heinz” slogan created in the 1960s.

Each pot costs £3 and you can get your beans with scrambled eggs, ham hock, or crispy bacon.

Produced and filmed by Claudia Romeo

