Tecate Switches From Mexican To US Ad Agency Due To Translation Issues [THE BRIEF]

Photo: Tecate
Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:Heineken USA switched its advertising for Tecate from a Mexican shop, Olabuenaga Chemistri, to an American one for English ads. Dallas-based Inspire was selected because, “We realised that when a Mexican agency tries to develop English creative, it feels translated,” Tecate VP of marketing Felix Palau told Ad Age. “So in all honesty, we were not comfortable with the delivery.” Olabuenaga Chemistri will continue to produce Spanish-language ads.
Google is upping its game for mobile marketing. The company is continuing its successful Project Re:Brief, which reimagined famous ads for the mobile world.
The 38-year-old Carter Murray has been selected to be DraftFCB’s global CEO. He was previously in charge of Y&R’s North American operations.
Volvo’s new ad by Cake and Rooster production focuses on kids in the backseat.
There’s a boom for websites selling consignment clothing.
There’s yet another cool machine that separates Oreo cookies.
