Heineken ad says you'll get more girls if you drink less beer

If you drink less alcohol, you’re more likely to get the girl.

That’s the takeaway from a new global ad campaign from Heineken dubbed “Moderate Drinkers Wanted.”

The musical-style spot, created by Publicis Italy, shows frustrated women walking through nightclubs and bars, defiantly singing the lines to the Bonnie Tyler classic “I Need A Hero,” as the men around them crumple into drunken stupors.

It closes with a suave man impressing the woman behind the bar by turning down another bottle of Heineken. Her eyes follow him as he exits the bar.

In a press release, Heineken said the advert is rooted in research, conducted by research agency Canvas8, that shows “responsible drinking is becoming the preferred means of enjoyment” for people over 21-years-old. Canvas8 polled 5,000 21- to 35-year-old “premium beer drinkers” in five countries.

The study also found that more than a third of those polled (36%) admitted they had suffered “social shaming” after appearing to be drunk in a photo posted to social media, that three out of four millennials (75%) limit how much alcohol they drink on the majority of nights out, and more than two-thirds of those surveyed (69%) said the primary motivation for limiting alcohol consumption was to avoid “loss of control.”

Heineken has long been a champion of moderate alcohol consumption and since 2011 has invested 10% of its annual ad spend into responsible drinking campaigns.

