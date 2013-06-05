Heineken Launched An Online Reality Series That's A Lot Like 'The Hangover' [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Heineken launched a reality TV series in which people are placed in really strange situations, like getting dropped in the middle of the Alaskan wilderness. The Guardian reports, “The idea appears to loosely resemble the madcap, unpredictable situations experienced by the “wolfpack” in the Hangover trilogy, crossed with Bear Grylls’ point-to-point survival journeys.” Wieden + Kennedy Amsterdam assisted with the campaign. Watch a clip below:

Daniel Rosen is the new global CEO of WPP’s Joule, a mobile marketing agency. He was previously the company’s Europe, Middle East, and Africa CEO. He is taking over for Rupert Day.

According to Bloomberg Businessweek, funny ads make brands stronger.

Howard Sherman is taking over as Doremus’s global CEO. Sherman has worked at the shop since 2004 and will be taking the reigns from Carl Anderson.

Swiffer removed images of Rosie the Riveter following complaints that it was sexist to link the women’s rights movement to traditional roles of cleaning a house.

The Dollar Shave Club CEO released an ad for a new endeavour: butt wipes for dudes.

Salesforce.com acquired email firm ExactTarget for $2.5 billion.

Kevin Jordan is the new group creative director at DraftFCB NY. He will focus on Amtrak, FDA accounts for anti-smoking, and Nivea. He was previously at BBDO working on AT&T and Euro RSCG on Dos Equis.

Emilie Vasu moved from account director at Venables Bell & Partners in San Francisco to the new director of business development at JWT.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Apple Admits Steve Jobs’ Vision For iAd Was A Huge Flop

YES! Amazon Will Start Delivering Your Groceries

31 Crazy Fast Food Menu Items You Can Only Get In Japan

Google Just Threatened To Ban News Sites That Run Advertising It Doesn’t Like

Here’s Everything We Know About Apple’s New Vision For iAd And iRadio

New Superman Movie Will Have The Most Commercialization Ever: 100 Marketing Tie-Ins

Here’s A Facebook Ad Sales Pitch Deck

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.