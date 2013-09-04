Heineken Is Using Instagram In An Awesome, Innovative Way

Brands are consistently trying to find innovative ways to engage with consumers on Instagram. Heinken is taking it to a new, creative level with an Instagram scavenger hunt that will eventually lead winners to free tickets to the U.S. Open Men’s Final.

The contest, created with Wieden+Kennedy, challenges fans to search a mosaic of Instagram photos for clues that will ultimately lead them to nine pairs of tennis tickets. In order to prove they’ve found the next clue, users must comment on the correct photo with the codeword “#SHHH.”

Unlike the Instagram scavenger hunt Fox put on during Comic-Con, all of the clues in Heineken’s contest are located on its @crack_the_us_open Instagram page. This allows contestants to complete the entire hunt without leaving Heineken’s page.

What’s more, the fun factor of the scavenger hunt is such that Heineken is able to generate numerous impressions for its brand without users being forced to think about the “sponsored” nature of the brand’s sponsored content.

So far, 47 people commented on the first photo in the scavenger hunt since it began at noon. Here’s what the mosaic looks like:

