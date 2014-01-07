Heineken Has Finally Found A Way To Get Club-Goers To Drink More Responsibly [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

A new “study” from Heineken finds that people are more likely to drink responsibly at a club if they’re being entertained by a quality DJ. By tallying the number of drinks served at the bar at Miami hotspot Mansion, Heineken found that partiers drank about 41% fewer drinks when Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren was behind the turntables than they did with an anonymous DJ the night before. The conclusion is that the more dancing people do, the slower they drink:

Federal Trade Commission director Jessica Rich disputes the claim made by Google chief internet evangelist Vint Cerf that “privacy is an anomaly.” In an interview with Adweek, she says that evidence suggests that consumers care more about their privacy now than they ever did before.

R/GA has hired Seth Solomons to be executive vice president/managing director at its New York office. Solomons was previously CEO of CRM365 and CMO of Digitas.

Ad Age says B2B marketers will be spending more money on digital in the coming year.

Today is the first day of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, where media, advertising, and technology executives will have a chance to mix and mingle. Advertisers will be looking for new ways to use innovative technology to appeal to consumers.

In honour of CES, Adweek explores how the “Internet of Things” will affect the marketing industry.

Former Crispin Porter & Bogusky creative chief Rob Reilly has moved to McCann, where he will start as creative chairman in March. Reilly was a junior copywriter at McCann working on the Coca-Cola account during the mid-90s.

Some iPhone users who recently clicked on stories from the Associated Press, Cosmopolitan magazine, and NBC Sports were instead redirected to an App Store page asking if they wanted to download games like Candy Crush. Digiday investigates what went wrong.

