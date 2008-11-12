Heiferman Steps Down As NY Tech Head

Big changes are coming to the New York Tech Meetup: At Tuesday’s gathering, NY Tech organiser and Meetup CEO Scott Heiferman (SA100: #10) announced he’s stepping down as head of the event. Scott’s successor will have big shoes to fill: the monthly meeting grew to become the Alley’s must-attend gathering largely because of Scott’s (and co-organiser Dawn Barber’s) dedication to making it work, and his considerable skills as master of ceremonies at the event itself.



Elections to determine who will replace Scott will take place on Dec 11. One thing’s for certain: The winner will instantly become one of the most prominent figures in Silicon Alley.

See Also: Why I organise the NY Tech Meetup By Scott Heiferman

