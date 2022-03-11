‘The Hills’ star Heidi Montag says she eats raw meat to improve fertility, but she’s just exposing herself to harmful bacteria unnecessarily, according to an expert

Heidi Pratt says she’s adopted a raw meat diet. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Heidi Montag/Instagram

Heidi Pratt (née Montag) has been seen eating raw bison heart while walking around Los Angeles.

“The Hills” star says she’s tried the raw diet in an effort to get pregnant with a second child.

She told People that she is interested in “anthropology” and “the way humans are meant to eat.”

Heidi Pratt (née Montag) has been seen snacking on raw bison heart in an attempt to improve her diet and fertility.

“The Hills” star was seen walking in Los Angeles and eating from a clear plastic bag filled with raw meat.

Speaking to People about her dietary choice, she said, “I love trying new things! I’ve always been very interested in various types of diets.”

She added that she is interested in “anthropology” and “the way humans are meant to eat.”

“When you think about where the most nutrients are that are bio available to humans without toxins, organs are very nutritious parts of animals,” she continued. “Culturally organs are a critical part. Eating raw liver is going to preserve as many nutrients as possible.”

Pratt told People that she recognizes the danger posed by consuming raw meat. She said there’s “always risk eating raw just like eating raw sushi. I just happen to like eating sushi-style organs.”

“I have been trying to get pregnant for over a year and a half, I’m willing to try different things,” she explained.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Pratt at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Pratt has been married to her “The Hills” costar Spencer Pratt since 2008 and gave birth to their son, Gunner Stone, in October 2017.

“It’s a great source of nutrients!” Pratt said. “I have felt incredible on this diet. A lot more energy, clarity, increased libido, and overall improvement on chronic pain I have had. Also now I’ve been taking the supplements called ‘Her Package’ from Heart and Soil that has improved my menstrual cycle.”

Eating raw meat increases the risk of contracting foodborne illnesses, according to experts

Liver is a rich source of protein as well as B vitamins, and other important nutrients like iron, zinc, and folate. Vitamin B12 in particular is linked to positive effects on fertility, according to Harvard Health.

However, eating raw meat is risky, and it doesn’t provide additional benefits over properly prepared meats, Dr. Georgia Ede, a psychiatrist specializing in nutritional counseling, told Insider.

“The purpose of cooking is to destroy harmful bacteria, particularly on the surface of the meat. If you’re concerned about nutrients, try cooking it gently,” she said.

Potential pathogens in raw meat and organs include E. coli, salmonella, Campylobacter, and listeria, registered dietitian Bonnie Taub-Dix told Insider.

“When you eat raw meat you run the risk of developing food poisoning,” Taub-Dix said. Some raw meat may also contain parasites like roundworms or tapeworms.