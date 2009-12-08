Eric Schmidt Has A Thing For Heidi Montag (On Twitter)

Twitter user @EricSchmidt really is Google CEO Eric Schmidt. But we’d forgive you for doubting.Because boy does the CEO of the world’s most powerful tech company follow a motley group of people.

We’re weren’t suprised to see five or New York Times columnists, Arriana Huffington, and even TechCrunch’s RSS feed.

But MTV reality starlet Heidi Montag? Motivational speaker Tony Robbins?

Who knew Eric had such a thing for pop culture.

Who else is Eric keeping up with?

The Celebrities →

The (Ex-)Googlers →

The Politicians →

The Journalists →

The other tech and media moguls →

See the whole weird gang →

