Eric Schmidt Has A Thing For Heidi Montag (On Twitter)

Twitter user @EricSchmidt really is Google CEO Eric Schmidt. But we’d forgive you for doubting.Because boy does the CEO of the world’s most powerful tech company follow a motley group of people.
We’re weren’t suprised to see five or New York Times columnists, Arriana Huffington, and even TechCrunch’s RSS feed.
But MTV reality starlet Heidi Montag? Motivational speaker Tony Robbins?
Who knew Eric had such a thing for pop culture.
Who else is Eric keeping up with?
The other tech and media moguls →
[slideshow]
[slide
permalink=”actor-ashton-kutcher-1″
title=”Actor Ashton Kutcher”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d38230000000000da0b48/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”rania-al-abdullah-queen-of-jordan-2″
title=”Rania Al Abdullah, Queen of Jordan”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d37cf0000000000715cf9/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”hip-hop-artist-50-cent-3″
title=”Hip-Hop artist 50 Cent”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d37a80000000000fb6ca7/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”singer-jimmy-buffett-4″
title=”Singer Jimmy Buffett”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d28c400000000001f55b4/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”hip-hop-guy-p-diddy-5″
title=”Hip-Hop guy P. Diddy”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d296800000000006f3387/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”the-shoe-designer–jonathan-kelsey-6″
title=”The shoe designer (?) Jonathan Kelsey”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d38a400000000009ec233/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”actor-john-cusack-7″
title=”Actor John Cusack”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d38ae000000000042917c/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”nba-player-facbricio-oberto-8″
title=”NBA player Facbricio Oberto”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d298c0000000000d2cb17/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”country-group-the-dixie-chicks-9″
title=”Country group the Dixie Chicks”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d34120000000000d67754/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”musician-tony-lucca-10″
title=”Musician Tony Lucca”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d2955000000000076e19e/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”reality-start-heidi-montag-11″
title=”Reality start Heidi Montag”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d2979000000000011f776/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”comedian-bob-saget-12″
title=”Comedian Bob Saget”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d343d0000000000e802ef/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”nba-player-dwight-howard-13″
title=”NBA player Dwight Howard”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d34550000000000af1236/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”the-offices-rainn-wilson-14″
title=”The Office’s Rainn Wilson”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d377100000000007919b7/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”singer-janet-jackson-15″
title=”Singer Janet Jackson”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d340900000000001ccf93/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”motivational-speaker-tony-robbins-16″
title=”Motivational speaker Tony Robbins”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d28570000000000842052/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”the-president-17″
title=”The President”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d284d0000000000da5608/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”former-ebay-ceo-meg-whitman-18″
title=”Former eBay CEO Meg Whitman”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d38430000000000ea425a/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”the-official-white-house-stream-19″
title=”The official White House stream”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d375b00000000007bfde8/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”the-california-governor-20″
title=”The California Governor”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d37da0000000000e8a040/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”dc-guy-jared-cohen-21″
title=”D.C. guy Jared Cohen”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d29140000000000ee08ad/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”the-former-vice-president-22″
title=”The former Vice President”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d38300000000000cec9ca/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”council-on-foreign-affairs-guy-walter-russell-mead-23″
title=”Council on foreign affairs guy Walter Russell Mead”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d3932000000000057db45/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”former-hp-ceo-carly-fiorina-24″
title=”Former HP CEO Carly Fiorina”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d29710000000000ee8afe/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”the-cto-of-cisco-25″
title=”The CTO of Cisco,”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d381600000000009e675b/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”iac-chairman-barry-diller-26″
title=”IAC chairman Barry Diller”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d38e2000000000008ba45/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”vc-esther-dyson-27″
title=”VC Esther Dyson”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d38d7000000000046a4f4/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”peter-diamandis-founder-and-chairman-of-the-x-prize-foundation-28″
title=”Peter Diamandis, Founder and Chairman of the X PRIZE Foundation”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d39180000000000896d6e/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”ceo-of-space-adventures-29″
title=”CEO of Space Adventures”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d38ef000000000076d28b/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”afghan-australian-media-mogul-saad-mohseni-30″
title=”Afghan-Australian media mogul Saad Mohseni”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d38cf0000000000689e5a/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”martha-31″
title=”Martha!”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d38010000000000162a40/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”the-donalds-media-savvy-daughter-32″
title=”The Donald’s media-savvy daughter”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d294c000000000006e037/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”google-product-guy-bradley-horowitz-33″
title=”Google product guy Bradley Horowitz”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d285e0000000000064928/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”google-ads-exec-sierra-slettvet-34″
title=”Google ads exec Sierra Slettvet”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d287000000000006a824c/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”youtube-cofounder-chad-hurley-35″
title=”YouTube cofounder Chad Hurley”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d28800000000000d09e2c/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”xoogler-and-investor-chris-sacca-36″
title=”Xoogler and investor Chris Sacca”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d2930000000000014ebdd/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”youtube-boss-benjamin-ling-37″
title=”YouTube boss Benjamin Ling”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d28870000000000d71431/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”google-engineering-boss-jeff-huber-38″
title=”Google engineering boss Jeff Huber”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d383a000000000027363e/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”official-google-account-39″
title=”Official google account”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d28980000000000838228/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”product-manager-on-bloggercom-siobhan-quinn-40″
title=”Product Manager on Blogger.com, Siobhan Quinn”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d398a0000000000745c5a/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”new-york-times-columnist-nicholas-kristoff-41″
title=”New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristoff”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d288f00000000008c5ffc/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”nbcs-david-gregory-42″
title=”NBC’s David Gregory”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d28a30000000000a9490d/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”new-york-times-media-columnist-david-carr-43″
title=”New York Times media columnist David Carr”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d28bb00000000000afe91/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”huffington-post-founder-arianna-huffington-44″
title=”Huffington Post founder Arianna Huffington”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d28cd0000000000e68e64/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”new-york-times-colunist-paul-krugman-45″
title=”New York Times colunist Paul Krugman”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d28e3000000000087ab85/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”startup-news-blog-techcrunch-46″
title=”Startup news blog TechCrunch”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d29010000000000aef48d/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”the-huffington-post-47″
title=”The Huffington Post”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d291f000000000063d6f9/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”e-personality-chelsea-lately-48″
title=”E! personality Chelsea Lately”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d295e000000000026c5dd/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”writer-warren-ellis-49″
title=”Writer Warren Ellis”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d29820000000000ae89a9/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”time-magazine-50″
title=”Time magazine”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d37650000000000fa8c90/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”new-york-times-blog-the-moment-51″
title=”New York Times blog “The moment””
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d37b3000000000041ed52/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”political-blogger-ana-marie-cox-52″
title=”Political blogger Ana Marie Cox”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d37bc0000000000466334/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”the-new-york-times-53″
title=”The New York Times”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d37c4000000000042ea39/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”comedy-publication-the-onion-54″
title=”Comedy publication The Onion”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d37f80000000000d70e50/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”extra-weekend-host-lauren-sanchez-55″
title=”Extra weekend host Lauren Sanchez”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d38c4000000000011d9ac/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”cnbcs-zachary-karabell-56″
title=”CNBC’s Zachary Karabell”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d38ba0000000000cf29bc/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[/slideshow]
