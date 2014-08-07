HOUSE OF THE DAY: Heidi Klum Sells Her Gorgeous Los Angeles Estate For $US24 Million

Jill Comoletti
Heidi klum brentwood mansionMark Davis/Getty and Nick Springett

Supermodel Heidi Klum’s gorgeous Brentwood estate has sold for $US24 million, slightly less than the $US25 million it was listed for last month, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Klum reportedly hired a team that spent 6 months restoring the 8-bedroom, 10-bathroom home, which was originally built in 1999 and left empty for some time. The team replaced every window, re-stained the home’s woodwork, upgraded all appliances, expanded the garden, and built a master bath.

Now, the home is more luxurious than ever. Set on 8.5 acres, the estate has an infinity-edge pool, a spa, a rose garden, hiking trails, and a koi pond.

Lynn Teschner of The Agency, Beverly Hills, was the listing agent for this property.

The 12,300-square-foot home has 8 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

It sits on 8.5 acres of land, which includes flat lawns, gardens, and hiking trails.

The home's foyer is simple yet elegant.

The white furniture in this formal living room makes it feel especially chic.

Ornate woodwork in the formal dining room.

And a home theatre, of course.

An office with a gorgeous view.

This cozy room offers easy access to the home's large wine cabinet.

This living room has a pool table and plenty of seating.

Check out the library, which has back-lit bookshelves and gorgeous wooden detailing.

Calming colours in the master bedroom.

And a giant walk-in closet.

The bathroom has plenty of space for getting ready in the morning.

The outdoor space is beautiful.

Enjoy sunny California afternoons by the infinity-edge pool.

These beautiful gardens are perfect for a morning stroll.

The views at sunset are nothing short of stunning.

