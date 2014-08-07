HOUSE OF THE DAY: Heidi Klum Sells Her Gorgeous Los Angeles Estate For $US24 Million

Supermodel Heidi Klum’s gorgeous Brentwood estate has sold for $US24 million, slightly less than the $US25 million it was listed for last month, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Klum reportedly hired a team that spent 6 months restoring the 8-bedroom, 10-bathroom home, which was originally built in 1999 and left empty for some time. The team replaced every window, re-stained the home’s woodwork, upgraded all appliances, expanded the garden, and built a master bath.

Now, the home is more luxurious than ever. Set on 8.5 acres, the estate has an infinity-edge pool, a spa, a rose garden, hiking trails, and a koi pond.

Lynn Teschner of The Agency, Beverly Hills, was the listing agent for this property.

