HOUSE OF THE DAY: Heidi Klum Is Selling Her Palatial Los Angeles Estate For $US25 Million

Jill Comoletti
Heidi klum brentwood mansionMark Davis/Getty and Nick Springett

Supermodel Heidi Klum is selling her incredible 12,300-square-foot Brentwood estate for $US25 million.

According to Trulia, Klum hired a team that spent 6 months restoring the 8-bedroom, 10-bathroom home, which was originally built in 1999 and left empty for some time. The team replaced every window, re-stained the home’s woodwork, upgraded all appliances, expanded the garden, and built a master bath.

Now, the oceanview home is more luxurious than ever. Set on 8.5 acres, the estate includes features such as an infinity-edge pool, a spa, a rose garden, hiking trails, and a koi pond.

Lynn Teschner of The Agency, Beverly Hills, is the listing agent for this property.

It sits on 8.5 acres of land, which includes flat lawns, gardens, and hiking trails.

The home's foyer is simple yet elegant.

The white furniture in this formal living room makes it feel especially chic.

The dining room seats 10 people, so you'll have room for both family and friends.

The alignment of these two couches makes you feel like you're actually in a movie theatre.

If we worked in this office, we'd be distracted by the gorgeous view.

Have a wine night in this cozy room, which offers easy access to the home's large wine cabinet.

This living room has a pool table and plenty of seating.

Check out the library, which has back-lit bookshelves and gorgeous wooden detailing.

The colours used in the master bedroom have a calming effect.

You'll be able to fit clothes for every season in this large walk-in closet.

The bathroom has plenty of space for getting ready in the morning.

There is plenty of outdoor space for both relaxing and entertaining.

Enjoy sunny California afternoons by the infinity-edge pool.

These beautiful gardens are perfect for a morning stroll.

The views at sunset are nothing short of stunning.

