Heidi Klum Shows How Prosthetics Transformed Her Into An Unbelievably Realistic Elderly Woman For Halloween

Aly Weisman

Heidi Klum is known for being a sexy supermodel and TV host, but the 40-year-old shed her glamorous image at her 14th annual Halloween party last night dressed as a very realistic elderly woman.

Klum tweeted photos of her transformation:

Here’s a closer look at Klum’s uncanny transformation:

Heidi Klum old ladyCindy Ord/Getty

Here’s the full body shot:

Heidi Klum old lady halloweenCindy Ord/Getty

The legs look extremely realistic:

Heidi Klum old lady halloweenMike Coppola/Getty

But Granny Klum still knows how to party!

Heidi Klum old lady halloweenMike Coppola/Getty

In July, Klum tweeted a photo of herself already getting outfitted for the costume:

Heidi Klum Halloween maskTwitter.com/HeidiKlum

In case you forgot, here’s what Klum looks like in real life:

Heidi KlumMark Davis/Getty

