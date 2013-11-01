Heidi Klum Shows How Prosthetics Transformed Her Into An Unbelievably Realistic Elderly Woman For Halloween

Heidi Klum is known for being a sexy supermodel and TV host, but the 40-year-old shed her glamorous image at her 14th annual Halloween party last night dressed as a very realistic elderly woman.
Klum tweeted photos of her transformation:
Ok guys……..I am going into the future pic.twitter.com/xggT48Bxg5
— Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) October 31, 2013
Fun times! pic.twitter.com/GW7uTCgPXF
— Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) October 31, 2013
Halloween . Send me pictures of you getting ready pic.twitter.com/p6lK8A0dNt
— Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) October 31, 2013
Bill Corso and Mike Marino pic.twitter.com/AKHrzHkdNf
— Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) October 31, 2013
Getting there…….. pic.twitter.com/NBuDBmBZRJ
— Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) October 31, 2013
Wow pic.twitter.com/ae2Il39yrq
— Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) November 1, 2013
Happy Halloween ! pic.twitter.com/4ZOemqYNkH
— Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) November 1, 2013
Thanks to Andy Clement and #creativeCharacterEngineering for my amazing prosthetics pic.twitter.com/FbnkQI9wHJ
— Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) November 1, 2013
Here’s a closer look at Klum’s uncanny transformation:
Here’s the full body shot:
The legs look extremely realistic:
But Granny Klum still knows how to party!
In July, Klum tweeted a photo of herself already getting outfitted for the costume:
In case you forgot, here’s what Klum looks like in real life:
