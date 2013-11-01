Heidi Klum Shows How Prosthetics Transformed Her Into An Unbelievably Realistic Elderly Woman For Halloween

Heidi Klum is known for being a sexy supermodel and TV host, but the 40-year-old shed her glamorous image at her 14th annual Halloween party last night dressed as a very realistic elderly woman.

Klum tweeted photos of her transformation:

Ok guys……..I am going into the future pic.twitter.com/xggT48Bxg5

— Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) October 31, 2013

Halloween . Send me pictures of you getting ready pic.twitter.com/p6lK8A0dNt

— Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) October 31, 2013

Bill Corso and Mike Marino pic.twitter.com/AKHrzHkdNf

— Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) October 31, 2013

Thanks to Andy Clement and #creativeCharacterEngineering for my amazing prosthetics pic.twitter.com/FbnkQI9wHJ

— Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) November 1, 2013

Here’s a closer look at Klum’s uncanny transformation:

Here’s the full body shot:

The legs look extremely realistic:

But Granny Klum still knows how to party!

In July, Klum tweeted a photo of herself already getting outfitted for the costume:

In case you forgot, here’s what Klum looks like in real life:

