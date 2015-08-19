Heidi Klum had the perfect response after Donald Trump said she's 'no longer a 10'

During a weekend interview with The New York Times, Donald Trump managed to work in a dis against Heidi Klum.

Trump, 69, declared that the 42-year-old supermodel was “no longer a 10.”

“Sometimes I do go a little bit far — Heidi Klum. Sadly, she’s no longer a 10,” the Republican presidential hopeful said when talking about how he “can survive dissing John McCain and rating Heidi Klum when that would be a death knell for someone like Scott Walker.”

Klum heard the feedback loud and clear, and responded by posting a video shrugging off the dis.

In the video, a man wearing a Donald Trump mask rips off the “10” on Klum’s shirt to reveal a “9.99” rating.

Klum posted the video on all of her social-media accounts with the caption: “#TrumpHasSpoken #sadly #9.99 #NoLongerA10 #IHadAGoodRun #donaldtrump #trumped #HeidiTrumpsTrump #BeautyIsInTheEyeOfTheBeheld”

The Facebook comments have been overwhelmingly in support of Klum and against “bully” Donald Trump:

After previously bashing Fox News’ Megyn Kelly as “not very tough and not very sharp,” Trump tried to defend his treatment of women in the same Times interview that he dissed Klum, saying: “I have many women executives and they are paid at least as much as the men. I find women to be amazing.”

