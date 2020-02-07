Heidi Klum walked the red carpet in a shapeless dress with a daring thigh-high slit

Christopher Smith/Invision/AP Heidi Klum opted for minimal makeup with her standout gown.

Heidi Klum attended the amfAR Gala in New York City on Wednesday.

She walked the red carpet in a baby-blue Stéphane Rolland gown, which was strapless and made from satin.

The shapeless dress also had a thigh-high slit and was embellished with Amazonite crystals.

Previously, Klum wore blue while walking around New York City on Tuesday.

Heidi Klum dazzled at the amfAR Gala in New York City on Wednesday.

She walked the event’s red carpet in a strapless blue gown made from satin. The shapeless dress, designed by Stéphane Rolland, was also embellished with Amazonite crystals and featured pockets. Its skirt extended into a short train behind the model.

Klum completed the look with nude sandals, which peeked through the thigh-high slit of the model’s gown as she posed on the red carpet.

Angela Weiss/Getty Images Heidi Klum attends the amfAR gala in New York City on Wednesday.

In an email sent to Insider, a representative for Stéphane Rolland said the gown was handmade and hand-embroidered in Paris. It paired perfectly with her diamond necklace, which was created by Lorraine Schwartz.

Makeup artist Linda Hay was responsible for Klum’s beauty look, which included black eyeliner, glowing skin, and nude lipstick.

Christopher Smith/Invision/AP Heidi Klum opted for minimal makeup with her standout gown.

Before attending the red-carpet event, Klum was photographed walking around New York City on Tuesday. She wore blue once again, though this time in the form of a fuzzy coat.

She paired the garment with a white turtleneck, ripped jeans, ankle boots, and a green purse. She also donned sunglasses with tinted lenses.

John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Heidi Klum walks around New York City on Tuesday.

Representatives for Heidi Klum did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

