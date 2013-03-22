Heidi Klum Plays Mrs. Robinson In New Carl's Jr. Ad

Heidi Klum is the new Carl’s Jr. girl — joining the ranks of Kate Upton, Padma Lakshmi, Kim Kardashian, and Paris Hilton.



Rather than going with its usually ad strategy by showing Klum gyrating on the beach with a burger, ad agency 72andSunny decided to recreate “The Graduate.”

Klum plays Mrs. Robinson, of course, and seductively offers a younger man a Jim Bean Bourbon … burger.

The commercial’s a little cheesy, but what do you think?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.