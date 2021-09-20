All 21 of Heidi Klum’s iconic Halloween costumes, ranked

Klum’s worst costume is easily her 2008 look, when she dressed as the Hindu goddess Kali. Many Hindus pointed out that the costume was offensive. Heidi Klum arrives at her annual Halloween party on October 31, 2008. Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic/Getty Images At this point, it’s been proven over and over again that you should generally stay away from making someone’s culture your Halloween costume , a lesson that Klum learned in 2008

Klum’s 2012 party was canceled due to Hurricane Sandy, but she gave fans a look at what her costume would’ve been: a gilded Cleopatra. Heidi Klum gets fitted for her 13th annual Halloween party on September 3, 2012. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Heidi Klum Dressing up as Cleopatra, though it’s extremely common, also falls into some morally gray territory, with many calling it cultural appropriation . Besides that, it’s not a particularly interesting costume, apart from the giant headpiece, so perhaps it’s for the best she canceled the party.

Klum’s 2007 cat costume would be at home on the nightmarish set of “Cats.” Heidi Klum arrives at her Halloween party on October 31, 2007. Jesse Grant/WireImage/Getty Images Klum actually resembles a rat more than cat. Plus, a cat is the most basic Halloween costume of all time — we expect more from a Halloween queen like Klum.

In 2009, Klum and her then-husband Seal dressed up as crows. Seal and Heidi Klum attend Klum’s 10th Annual Halloween party on October 31, 2009. DAVID CROTTY/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images There’s nothing particularly notable about this couples costume, which is why it earns this low spot. We also don’t really know why Seal is wearing a sunflower lapel pin or yellow gloves.

In 2016, she enlisted a group of models to all dress up as Klum herself – a flex to be sure, but a boring costume. Heidi Klum (third from left) attends Klum’s 17th annual Halloween party at Vandal on October 31, 2016. Michael Stewart/FilmMagic/Getty Images If she had made everyone wear a more interesting costume this would’ve been higher, but as it stands, the nude bodysuit and thigh-high boots aren’t bold enough for a higher spot.

For her first-ever Halloween party in 2000, Klum donned a leather dress and black wig to dress up as a dominatrix. Heidi Klum at her Halloween party on October 31, 2000. Tom Wargacki/WireImage/Getty Images This costume is simple, but effective. The black wig and red lip are a big enough departure from Klum’s ultra-recognizable look that even if she hadn’t worn the leather ensemble, she still would’ve been incognito.

In 2003, Klum dressed up as a golden goddess/alien/creature … we can’t really tell. Heidi Klum attends her Haunted Halloween Bash on October 31, 2003. Evan Agostini/Getty Images Yes, she really leveled up in the commitment to her costumes in 2003, but we’re not quite sure what she’s supposed to be. She donned a golden catsuit, had long golden braids, metallic golden boots, and a gold grill, which was surely time-consuming, but we’re not sure it was really worth the effort.

The next year, she was a red-hot skeleton witch. Heidi Klum attends her 5th Annual Halloween party on October 31, 2004. Evan Agostini/Getty Images Again, we’re not totally sure what Klum is supposed to be, but the giant red wig is iconic, as are the random bones strewn about.

In 2005, Klum rocked a vampire costume with gothic butterfly wings. Heidi Klum arrives at her annual Halloween party on October 31, 2005. Evan Agostini/Getty Images Once again, Klum wore a giant wig. She paired her dress with thigh-high boots, vampire fangs, and wings.

Her 2002 take on Betty Boop was flawless. Heidi Klum’s 3rd Annual Halloween Bash on October 31, 2002. Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images Klum mainly relies on full-body prosthetics now, but her 2002 Betty Boop costume proves that with the right wig, make-up, and red dress (and a potential butt prosthetic), you can still totally transform yourself.

In 2001, for her second-ever party, Klum rode into her soiree atop a horse while dressed as a dead Lady Godiva. Heidi Klum arrives on horseback as Lady Godiva on October 31, 2001. Evan Agostini/Getty Images At just her second Halloween party, Klum was showing us that her title of Halloween queen was not to be questioned. She turned us all into peeping toms when she rode into her party as the British legend Lady Godiva.

Ten years later, she wore this unsettling human body costume. Heidi Klum arrives at her 12th annual Halloween party on October 29, 2011. Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images Klum looked like she stepped right out of “ Bodies: The Exhibition ” for her 2011 party. It looks like it took hours in the makeup chair to paint her entire head red.

Her 2014 costume was a giant patterned butterfly with an anatomically correct mask. Heidi Klum gives Times Square visitors a sneak peek of her Halloween costume before hosting her annual party on October 31, 2014. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Heidi Klum A butterfly is also a basic costume, but unlike when she dressed up as a cat, Klum took it to a whole new level with these gigantic wings and the mask with butterfly eyes.

What was Klum in 2019? We couldn’t tell you, but it certainly sticks in your head. Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum’s 20th annual Halloween party on October 31, 2019. Gotham/FilmMagic/Getty Images There’s truly so much happening here, we don’t even know where to start. The cut-open stomach with guts spilling out? The wires coming out of her nipples? The exposed brain? Sure, this took time, planning, and the effort of very talented artists, but since we can’t quite tell what she is, the 2019 costume places eighth.

Klum was pregnant in 2006 and found an inventive way to incorporate her belly by dressing up as the forbidden fruit, while Seal was Eve. Heidi Klum and Seal on October 31, 2006. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images Most people would just dress as Adam and Eve, but Seal and Klum aren’t most people. Dressing up as both a giant apple and the temptress serpent is a creative spin, and then, of course, Seal being Eve makes sense, as it’s she who gets tempted. The color-blocked tights and two separate boots (one green snakeskin, one red leather) are a nice touch.

It’s a pity that Klum was just a few years early for M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old” with her 2013 costume. Heidi Klum attends her 14th annual Halloween party on October 31, 2013. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Heidi Klum The prosthetic work here is truly impressive and looks real, from the wrinkly neck to the veiny legs. It might not be the most glamorous or sexy costume, but she really took an easy costume to a whole new level.

Klum rolled up to the red carpet on stilts and doused in purple paint in 2010. Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum’s 2010 Halloween Party on October 31, 2010. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images This costume is a mix between a giant robot and a superhero, and we’re into it. Her entire body was covered in bright purple face-paint, and she even learned to walk in stilts to attend the party. That’s Vin Diesel-level commitment.

Her second look of 2011 was this costume. She and Seal were the most realistic-looking chimps we’ve ever seen. Heidi Klum and Seal attend Heidi Klum’s 12th annual Halloween party on October 31, 2011. Jemal Countess/Getty Images These two wouldn’t have been out of place on the set of “Planet of the Apes” — these are Hollywood-grade prosthetics and costumes. While animals may be low-hanging fruit in terms of Halloween costumes, monkeys are frequently done, but rarely this well. We commend Klum, Seal, and their team of artists who put this look together.

She totally disappeared into this scarily accurate Jessica Rabbit costume in 2015. Heidi Klum attends her Halloween party on October 31, 2015. Andrew Toth/WireImage/Getty Images In what’s basically her Betty Boop costume leveled-up, Klum looks exactly like the animated character from “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” voiced by Kathleen Turner. The costume should just be retired now — no one can top this.