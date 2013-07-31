Heidi Klum Is Already Working On An Epic Halloween Costume [PHOTOS]

Aly Weisman

Heidi Klum takes Halloween very seriously.

It’s still July but the model is already prepping for October 31st — her favourite holiday in which every year she one-ups herself with more elaborate, crazy costumes at her annual Halloween party.

This year will mark the party’s 14th anniversary.

On Monday, Klum tweeted to her nearly 1.7 million followers: “Started working on my Halloween costume! #HeidisHalloween” with the below frightening photo:

Heidi Klum Halloween mask

Klum has yet to reveal this year’s costume, but judging by her past looks, we’re in for a real treat (or trick).

Last year, the model covered her face in Swarovski crystals in costume as Cleopatra for her 13th annual Halloween party in New York City.

heidi klum swarovski face

In 2011, Klum and her then-husband Seal were unrecognizable at the model’s 12th annual Halloween party at the PH-D Rooftop Lounge at Dream Downtown in NYC:

Heidi Klum Halloween costume

In 2010, she wnt all out in this crazy robot costume on elevated shoes.

Heidi Klum Halloween costume

In 2009, she dressed as a black crow.

Heidi Klum Halloween costume

In 2008, Klum went with an Indian theme for her party at NYC night club 1 OAK.

Heidi Klum halloween costume

In 2007, she gave a mean meow as a scary cat:

Heidi Klum halloween costume

In 2006, Klum’s celebrated at Privilege night club in Los Angeles with her ex-husband, Seal.  The two went as Eve and the forbidden fruit.

Heidi Klum seal halloween costume

In 2005, Klum kept it scary with makeup that made her eyes look bloodshot.

Heidi Klum Halloween costume

In 2004, she was red hot at her 5th Annual Halloween party at Marquee in NYC:

Heidi Klum halloween costume

In 2003, she hosted her Haunted Halloween Bash in NYC dressed as a gold creature.

Heidi Klum Halloween costume

And in 2002 Klum and her first husband, Ric Pipino, attended her 3rd annual Halloween Party at Capitale in NYC dressed as Betty Boop and Elvis.

Heidi Klum halloween costume

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.