Heidi Klum Is Already Working On An Epic Halloween Costume [PHOTOS]

Heidi Klum takes Halloween very seriously.



It’s still July but the model is already prepping for October 31st — her favourite holiday in which every year she one-ups herself with more elaborate, crazy costumes at her annual Halloween party.

This year will mark the party’s 14th anniversary.

On Monday, Klum tweeted to her nearly 1.7 million followers: “Started working on my Halloween costume! #HeidisHalloween” with the below frightening photo:

Klum has yet to reveal this year’s costume, but judging by her past looks, we’re in for a real treat (or trick).

Last year, the model covered her face in Swarovski crystals in costume as Cleopatra for her 13th annual Halloween party in New York City.

In 2011, Klum and her then-husband Seal were unrecognizable at the model’s 12th annual Halloween party at the PH-D Rooftop Lounge at Dream Downtown in NYC:

In 2010, she wnt all out in this crazy robot costume on elevated shoes.

In 2009, she dressed as a black crow.

In 2008, Klum went with an Indian theme for her party at NYC night club 1 OAK.

In 2007, she gave a mean meow as a scary cat:

In 2006, Klum’s celebrated at Privilege night club in Los Angeles with her ex-husband, Seal. The two went as Eve and the forbidden fruit.

In 2005, Klum kept it scary with makeup that made her eyes look bloodshot.

In 2004, she was red hot at her 5th Annual Halloween party at Marquee in NYC:

In 2003, she hosted her Haunted Halloween Bash in NYC dressed as a gold creature.

And in 2002 Klum and her first husband, Ric Pipino, attended her 3rd annual Halloween Party at Capitale in NYC dressed as Betty Boop and Elvis.

